Denver Municipal Election Results: Mayor's race, city council races & Park Hill Golf Course

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Early returns in Denver municipal election
See updating results from the April 4 general election which includes the Denver mayor's race.

 

Latest Election Results

These results are as of 7 p.m. from the Denver Elections Division. These numbers will be updated when the official numbers are updated on denvergov.org.

election1.png
election2.png
election3.png
election4.png
election5.png
election6.png

Stay tuned for more results.

 

Park Hill Golf Course ballot question result

parkhill.png
Latest Councilmembers At-Large Results

In Denver's councilmembers at-large race, the top two frontrunners will win. There will not be a runoff. As of 7 p.m., Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Penfield Tate were leading.

councilmembers-at-large-7pm.png
16 candidates in Denver mayor's race

There are 16 candidates for mayor. One candidate on the ballot, Kwame Spearman, has since dropped out of the race. 

mayor-race-denver.jpg
Here's who's still in the running:

 

Runoff is likely in Denver mayoral election

The election likely won't be decided until a June 6 runoff, which would be between the top two vote-getting candidates.

