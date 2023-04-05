Denver Municipal Election Results: Mayor's race, city council races & Park Hill Golf Course

Denver Municipal Election Results: Mayor's race, city council races & Park Hill Golf Courseget the free app
See updating results from the April 4 general election which includes the Denver mayor's race.
Latest Election Results
These results are as of 7 p.m. from the Denver Elections Division. These numbers will be updated when the official numbers are updated on denvergov.org.
Park Hill Golf Course ballot question result
Latest Councilmembers At-Large Results
In Denver's councilmembers at-large race, the top two frontrunners will win. There will not be a runoff. As of 7 p.m., Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Penfield Tate were leading.
16 candidates in Denver mayor's race
There are 16 candidates for mayor. One candidate on the ballot, Kwame Spearman, has since dropped out of the race.
Here's who's still in the running:
- Renate Behrens
- Kelly Brough
- Lisa Calderón
- Al Gardner
- Chris Hansen
- Leslie Herod
- Mike Johnston
- Aurelio Martinez
- Deborah "Debbie" Ortega
- Terrance Roberts
- Trinidad Rodriguez
- Andy Rougeot
- Ean Thomas Tafoya
- Robert Treta
- James Walsh
- Thomas Wolf
Runoff is likely in Denver mayoral election
The election likely won't be decided until a June 6 runoff, which would be between the top two vote-getting candidates.