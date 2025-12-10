From diploma to deployment, Colorado airman continues commitment to service

More than 900 students will graduate from Metropolitan State University Denver on Friday, including 87 who are veterans or currently serving in the military. Among them is 23-year-old Senior Airman Jordan Klehr and not long after he crosses the stage, he will trade his cap and gown for a uniform to deploy overseas for the first time.

Jordan Klehr CBS

After countless hours inside MSU Denver's flight simulators, Klehr is ready for the real skies.

"I always wanted to be a pilot," he said. "My dad was a pilot. My grandpa was always on planes…"

While earning his degree in Aviation and Aerospace Science, Klehr also serves with the Colorado Air National Guard. Stationed at Buckley Space Force Base, he is tasked with ensuring aircraft are mission-ready.

"I'm an AGE mechanic, so it's called Aerospace Ground Equipment," he explained. "That's pretty much the ground power for all the aircraft there. Anything from electrical to diesel, bleed air to A/C, heat — it can be a multitude of things."

Klehr family

His commitment to service started long before college. Inspired by a family legacy, Klehr joined the Guard right after graduating high school in Parker.

"It started with my grandparents," he said. "My grandpa was Air Force, and my other grandpa was Army… and I really wanted to be a part of that."

From almost one month to the day of his graduation, Klehr will deploy overseas. He can't reveal where but says, thanks to his MSU-Denver education and family, he's ready.

"I think it's truly kind of a blessing to be able to serve and to represent this country," he said.

Jordan Klehr Jordan Klehr

Klehr plans to take the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test and hopes to commission as an officer. And when his active duty service ends, he plans to return to MSU-Denver to earn his MBA.