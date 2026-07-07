Northern Colorado golfer Dillon Stewart hoping to tame the TPC Colorado in Berthoud

One look at Dillon Stewart's swing and you can tell the Colorado golfer can send it.

"How far can you carry you driver?" I asked the Fort Collins resident.

"If I really get one, probably 360 yards," Stewart replied.

Dillon Stewart CBS

"So what's your ball speed?" I followed up.

"In the mid to high 180s," Stewart said.

"That's Rory McIlroy territory," I stated.

The long-hitting golfer from Fort Collins is teeing it up this week at the Blue Championship in Berthoud on a course that suits his strengths.

"It has wide fairways so you hit a lot of drivers," Stewart said. "You basically let her eat and get it in the hole from there."

Stewart's power will be tested at the TPC Colorado -- which is nearly 8,000 yards long and features a 773 yard par 5.

"Can you reach that green in two shots?" I asked.

"Yes if it's downwind and it's blowing about 35 mph," Stewart laughed.

Dillon Stewart looks on from the 15th hole during the third round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on Dec. 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. James Gilbert / Getty Images

He is one of two players who received a sponsor's exemption into the tourney. One that's is basically a home game.

"I'm happy to sleep in my own bed about 20 minutes away from here," said Stewart. "Play in front of the hometown crowd and just play a golf course I'm familiar with."

This season hasn't been what Stewart had hoped for. He's made only one cut in 13 starts. But it only takes one week -- maybe here in Berthoud -- to turn a season around.