One of the longest-serving politicians in Colorado history will leave office in January 2027. Congresswoman Diana DeGette's long, storied career includes four years in the state legislature and 30 years in Congress. The only Coloradan to hold office longer than DeGette is Wayne Aspinall, who served from 1930 to 1973.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., at a 1997 news conference unveiling legislation that would cut federal tobacco subsidies. Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado's 1st Congressional District, is legendary, not only for her longevity, but also for her legislation, especially in the realm of healthcare. She has led some of the biggest health reforms of the 21st century.

DeGette was one of the original co-sponsors of Medicare for All, played a key role in authoring and passing the Affordable Care Act, and helped develop and later expand the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

"It's helped millions of kids to be able to get health insurance," said DeGette, who was a mom with two young daughters when she was elected to Congress.

Her then 4-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, prompting DeGette to fight to lift an embargo on stem cell research.

"They just got clinical trial approval for the therapies that they were using with stem cells to cure Type 1 diabetes," she said.

Perhaps her biggest legislative achievement is the 21st Century Cures Act, which streamlined approval of breakthrough drugs, including the COVID vaccine. She also chaired the subcommittee that oversaw the national COVID response.

A member of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee, DeGette has grilled the executives of some of the nation's biggest corporations. Demanding answers on everything from youth vaping to the opioid crisis. Her questioning of General Motors' CEO in 2014 earned her props on Saturday Night Live.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., listens to testimony by Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Rayburn Building titled "The GM Ignition Switch Recall: Why Did It Take So Long?" Thirteen people died before 2.6 million vehicles were recalled due to a faulty ignition switch. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Colleagues have also lauded DeGette's even-handedness as she presided over several heated floor debates, including the first impeachment of President Trump.

While DeGette says she's ready for the next chapter, she can't help but think about unfinished business -- bills to ban large-capacity magazines, cap insulin prices, and protect Colorado's wilderness.

She was in line to chair the health subcommittee.

"I was already beginning to work with a coalition including AOC and some of my other colleagues on how we could get to a Medicare for All type of system," she said.

But what she did accomplish over the last 30 years is remarkable -- from healthcare reform and environmental protections to an overhaul of the food safety system, and sweeping consumer protection legislation.

Rep. Diana DeGette speaks during Care advocates' 24-hour vigil at U.S. Capitol to share stories and urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid on May 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations

Much of her work has been bipartisan, but she says she has never compromised her principles, never forgotten who she serves, and never taken the job she's entrusted with for granted.

"Still to this day, when I drive up the street to the Capitol, and it's at night, and it is all lit up, and I still get tears in my eyes. And I think if you don't have that reaction to being in Congress, you shouldn't be in Congress. All of the things I've been able to do; it's a blessing. And I'm really, really thankful for it."

DeGette plans to donate all the notes she took during the pandemic -- as chair of the COVID response committee -- to History Colorado. She says she plans to continue her work on healthcare reform, just in a different capacity.