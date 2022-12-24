DIA cuts down bus and shuttle use due to cold

The two busiest days around the Christmas and Chanukah holiday seasons were probably the wrong time for an extreme cold snap.

"I'm retired from the airline business, I'm very glad that I'm not working right now," said Colleen Slade, as she waited in line to inquire about a bag that did not show up after her flight to Denver from Los Angeles.

"You know we're not the only one seeing this weather. It's happening around the country. So a lot of the times, you know, it's due to maybe another airport," said Denver International Airport spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa.

With temperatures plunging well below zero, there were over 600 flight cancellations on Thursday and over 800 delays.

"You've got 64 cities that have delays. We've heard stories of people not getting out until January 28," said traveler Ann Marie Covington and she and her fiancé killed time waiting for a chance to get out to Louisiana after their flight was canceled. "We're getting over it. Nothing you can do."

DIA cut its use of compressed natural gas-powered vehicles as the temperatures plunged.

"Basically due to the extreme cold temperatures that we're experiencing, Xcel is performing a mandatory fuel shutdown," said Figueroa. "So what this means is that it requires all vehicles to fuel up before that time and once fuel is out, then they can't refuel. There's no other fueling source."

Xcel told a slightly different story, however.

"Due to the extreme cold weather, we activated some of our voluntary programs," said Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo, in an emailed statement.

The voluntary program means big users reducing consumption at times of great demand.

"We recognize the challenges that extreme weather situations present and are grateful that Denver International Airport is doing its part to cooperate with the voluntary program," said the utility.

Compressed natural gas does not fill tanks easily or completely in times of extreme cold, explained one driver. It meant closing outlying long-term lots, Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak to new parkers. But buses and shuttles were still delivering people to the lots after arrival. There was still room in closer lots late Thursday.

For many at the airport, it was a time to realize that the spirit of the season was one of understanding, especially in the extreme weather.

"People are outside working in these temps trying to get folks out. Lots of inconvenience for some. Lots of people are doing hard work trying to get people in the air. You got to thank them for that," said traveler Jeff Martin.