Devil's Thumb Fire: 25% contained, 95 acres burned in Grand County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Crews continued to make progress on the Devil's Thumb Fire burning in Garfield County. Firefighters have 25% containment on the fire that's burned 95 acres. 

Crews will be working on securing the perimeter of the fire which is burning in steep, rocky terrain. There are two initial attack crews, two hotshot crews, a hand crew and four helicopters working the fire

devils-thumb-fire-arapaho.jpg
Forest Service

Fire crews responded to the fire about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, the fire was estimated at 20 acres in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near Devil's Thumb Trailhead in Grand County. That's about 7 miles northeast of Fraser.

The cause is unknown and is being investigated. The fire is burning in an area of heavy mountain pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown. 

devils-thumb-fire-smoke-grand-county.jpg
Grand County

CLOSURES: 

Due to the Devil's Thumb Fire on the Arapaho National Forest in Grand County, portions of the Sulphur Ranger District (including parts of Indian Peaks Wilderness) are closed to all use. 

This closure area includes Water Board Road (128) on NFS land near Devil's Thumb Park Trailhead off County Road 81, and Devil's Thumb Trailhead Road (128.2). The road closure follows the James Peak Protection Area boundary along the Water Board Road.

Key trailheads and landmarks in the closure area include: 

  • The High Lonesome Trail, including a section of the Continental Divide Trail, from Junco Lake Trailhead to the intersection of the King Lake Trail.
  • Devil's Thumb Park Trail and Trailhead
  • The last ¼ mile of the Devil's Thumb Trail to the west of the intersection with the High Lonesome Trail 

This closure is in place for public and firefighter safety during operations for the Devil's Thumb Fire, and to support firefighting efforts.

Visitors with Indian Peaks Wilderness Overnight Permits should check the closure map (link) to see if their planned route is affected by the closure. For any changes or cancellations of your reservation, please contact Recreation.gov: (877) 444-6777

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

