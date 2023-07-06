Crews get 10% containment on Devil's Thumb Fire burning in Garfield County

Crews continue to make progress on the Devil's Thumb Fire burning in Garfield County. As of Thursday, the fire size was estimated at 95 acres with 10% containment.

Forest Service

Crews will be working on securing the perimeter of the fire which is burning in steep, rocky terrain. There are two initial attack crews, two hotshot crews, a hand crew and four helicopters working the fire on Thursday.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, the fire was estimated at 20 acres in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near Devil's Thumb Trailhead in Grand County. That's about 7 miles northeast of Fraser.

The cause is unknown and is being investigated. The fire is burning in an area of heavy mountain pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown.