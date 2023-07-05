Watch CBS News
Devils Thumb Fire continues to burn unchecked in Grand County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The Devils Thumb Fire continued to burn unchecked in Grand County on Wednesday. The fire is estimated at 50 acres with zero percent containment.

A 50-acre fire was reported east of the Devil's Thumb area in Grand County on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Investigators say the fire was likely caused by lightning but no evacuations were in place as of about 4:30 p.m. Grand County Sheriff's Office

According to Grand County, rain did fall on the fire overnight. The Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forest Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire on Wednesday morning. 

Fire crews responded to the fire about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, the fire was estimated at 20 acres in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near near Devil's Thumb Trailhead in Grand County. That's about 7 miles northeast of Fraser.

The cause is unknown and is being investigated. The fire is burning in an area of heavy mountain pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown. 

On Wednesday, three heavy airtankers, four helicopters, two hotshot crews and two initial attack crews were among the federal and county resources responding to the fire. 

No evacuations had been ordered as of Wednesday morning. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 9:30 AM

