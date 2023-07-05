Devils Thumb Fire continues to burn unchecked in Grand County

The Devils Thumb Fire continued to burn unchecked in Grand County on Wednesday. The fire is estimated at 50 acres with zero percent containment.

According to Grand County, rain did fall on the fire overnight. The Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forest Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, the fire was estimated at 20 acres in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near near Devil's Thumb Trailhead in Grand County. That's about 7 miles northeast of Fraser.

The cause is unknown and is being investigated. The fire is burning in an area of heavy mountain pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown.

On Wednesday, three heavy airtankers, four helicopters, two hotshot crews and two initial attack crews were among the federal and county resources responding to the fire.

No evacuations had been ordered as of Wednesday morning.