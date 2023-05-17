Detectives in Douglas County, Parker search for more victims of child sex assault suspect Jason Lee Carey

Detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Parker Police Department are looking for potential victims of child sexual assault. Investigators have learned there may be potential victims in the Douglas County and Parker area after Jason Lee Carey was arrested in Missouri.

Carey, 42, was taken into custody by the Belton Police Department in Belton, Missouri on sexual misconduct charges with underage victims in September 2022.

Carey worked in the Douglas County/Parker area between 2014 and 2021. He is also known to have gone by the name "Thor."

According to detectives, Carey is known to have worked at the following businesses:

• Douglas County School District 2015-2016 & 2019

• Town of Parker Recreation Center 2016

• Children's Learning Adventure of Colorado 2018

• Parker Kindercare 2018-2021

The Colorado Department of Labor had no employment history before 2018.

If anyone has information about crimes possibly committed by Carey or if Carey may have victimized you, please reach out to our joint email tip line at dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.