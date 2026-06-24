Derrick White donates $2M to Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball program, accepts special role with the team

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is putting his money where his mouth is and investing in the University of Colorado Boulder men's basketball program.

"Everything happens for a reason," White said in a video posted on the team's social media account. "I was where I was supposed to be."

Derek White at the University of Colorado on June 23, 2026 CBS

White came to his home state and alma mater this week for a big announcement. CU Athletic Director Fernando Lovo described it as "a transformational $2 million investment" in the program.

Tad Boyle, the Buffs head coach and White's coach while he was at CU, was more than happy to welcome him back to the Buffs basketball family on Tursday.

"I want, hopefully, this gift from Derek and his wife and his family to create momentum," said Boyle.

"What Derrick and his family are doing for this program -- for these young men right here, for this university -- it changes our trajectory. I really believe that," Lovo said.

White, 31, is also doing much more than just gifting cash. The NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist is the first-ever president of basketball strategy for the team. When he's not shooting jumpers for the Celtics, he will assist Boyle in mentoring and inspiring future Buffaloes players.

"It's like my time, and just being a resource, and seeing where I can help this program -- help this school. And I think it's a lot of fun for me to just kind of be involved," White said on Tuesday.

Derek White joined his former coach CU Tad Boyle in a news conference on Tuesday. CBS

The specifics of how the new role will work are still a work in progress, but it's clear CU is hoping that having Derek as close to the program as possible improves their standing in the challenging landscape of college basketball.

"We have a job title, but I'm not sure we have a job description yet," Boyle said.

White averaged 18.1 points and 4.4 assists in 2016-17 - his one and only season with the Buffaloes. He earned honors such as Pac-12 all-conference first team, all-defensive team and all-tournament squad. He was also the team's MVP.

Derrick White of the Colorado Buffaloes at Barclays Center on Nov. 22, 2016 in Brooklyn. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

"I can't think of somebody better to lead strategy for ... our school," said Spencer Dinwiddie, another former Buffaloes player who saw success in the NBA. Dinwiddie came to CU for the announcement.

White was taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the 29th overall pick in 2017 and traded to the Celtics as part of a deal in 2022. He helped Boston to the NBA title in 2024. Later that summer, White was part of the Team USA squad that earned gold at the Paris Games.

Before joining Colorado, White attended the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He's from Parker, Colorado.