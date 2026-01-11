Deputies searching for suspect in fatal shooting at home east of Aurora

Police are asking the public for help to find a suspect who fatally shot one person and injured three others in the Town of Strasburg, around 30 miles east of Aurora.

Just before 2 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff's Office was called to a home north of 96th Avenue and Strasburg Road. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced deceased.

Another three people with bullet wounds were found and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Detectives are seeking anyone with information about the case and urge them to contact the ACSO at (720) 322-1313.

Authorities said the coroner's office will release the identity of the victim and their cause of death after notifying their next of kin.