Deputies search for suspect who attacked 2 dogs

Deputies in Larimer County are searching for the suspect who attacked two dogs that were behind a fence. It happened late Monday night in Wellington.

Investigators said that between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 29, the man approached a fenced yard off 6th Street near the McDonald's in Wellington and attacked the dogs after calling them over, and stabbed them from the sidewalk while the dogs were behind the fence.

One of the dogs died in the attack and the other one was seriously injured but expected to recover.

The suspect is described as a white adult male about 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2, wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and light-colored pants. He is believed to be associated with a motorcycle bearing an Arkansas license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Investigator Johnston at 970-498-5509.