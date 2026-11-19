The Thompson School District in Colorado is one of several school districts in the nation being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education for "policies that appear to conceal information from parents about a child's 'gender identity' and actively facilitate 'gender transitions' behind parents' backs."

According to the Department of Education, Thompson School District is among others that "provide forms like 'Gender Support Plans,' which ask minors to choose what names and pronouns they want to use in school, whether they want to receive counseling and 'gender transition' support, and whether they want the school to keep their 'gender identity' hidden from parents.

The department said that the Student Privacy Policy Office will determine whether the districts violated Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment which requires schools to seek parental consent before asking students to fill out forms that reveal private information.

The Department of Education claims that the Thompson School District's Board Policy AC-E-3 states that school staff should discuss with transitioning students the possible ramifications of involving their parents—such as putting students' safety at risk.

The Thompson School District released this statement to CBS Colorado, The district received information from the U.S. Department of Education yesterday and the team is working to evaluate it and determine next steps. Our school and district teams are dedicated to providing an excellent education and support to each of our students throughout Thompson School District.

The Thompson School District is the 17th largest district in the state, serving more than 15,000 students across 31 schools in Loveland, Berthoud, Fort Collins, Johnstown, Windsor and unincorporated Larimer, Boulder and Weld counties.

Thompson School District is among five school districts involved in the investigation, which also includes Colonial School District in Pennsylvania, Eau Claire Area School District in Wisconsin, Community Unit School District 300 in Illinois, and St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota.

"The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable,"

said Frank Miller, Director of the Student Privacy Policy Office, in a statement. "The law is clear: schools do not decide what information is shared with parents, the law does. Parents are the first decision-makers in their children's lives and education, and SPPO will hold every educational institution accountable to ensure it upholds parental rights."

According to the Department of Education, this is part of the Trump administration's "unprecedented action to protect parental rights, hold schools accountable, and ensure parents are not kept in the dark about their children's education and well-being."

Earlier this month, the Department of Education and Jeffco Public Schools agreed to "indefinitely pause" pending litigation in which the school district had been accused of violating Title IX by allowing male students to participate on female sports teams and to share bathrooms and overnight accommodations.