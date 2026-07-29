Department of Education investigates Denver Public Schools after students claim they were made to kiss during class assignment

The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into Denver Public Schools after a claim by students that they were made to kiss during a class assignment. According to the Department of Education, the investigation into DPS includes incidents "involving a teacher who allegedly required students of the same sex to kiss each other in front of the classroom as part of a class assignment."

Denver Public Schools board members voted unanimously on May 20 to dismiss Jennifer Honka, a foreign language teacher, following a district investigation and an independent review into student complaints about a class assignment.

DENVER, CO - March 16: A Denver Public Schools emblem and sign. Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Honka, 50, taught French Language and Culture at Northeast Early College for all of her eight years with DPS. Officially, Honka was fired for incompetence and neglect of duty.

Her termination comes after an independent review that was launched after her classroom instruction first came into question during the 2023-24 school year. Allegedly, students approached other teachers and complained about skits in Honka's class in which they were asked to kiss one another.

According to the independent review, issued on April 30, a copy of which was obtained by CBS Colorado, those students were always the same sex.

The Department of Education investigation states that "Parents are entitled by law to be notified if their children will be surveyed or evaluated on sensitive information about sex behaviors or attitudes." The investigation will include whether parents were notified about the student evaluation and whether parent or student opt-outs or complaints were ignored. The investigation will also include whether DPS appropriately responded to the incident, consistent with requirements of Title IX.

One student interviewed for the independent review also testified that Honka always selected girls to act in the skits. Despite a nearly 50/50 split among boys and girls in the class, the student "could not recall Honka choosing a boy actor."

This student refused to participate and testified that she received a zero score for a grade on this assignment.

Another student said she walked out of the class.

In June, DPS issued a statement saying in part, "All schools must be spaces where students feel safe, respected, and supported. Following a thorough district investigation and an independent review by a state administrative law judge, the DPS Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate the employment of Jennifer Honka.

We commend the bravery of the students who came forward to report these incidents, as well as the school staff who acted immediately as mandatory reporters."

Following Honka's firing by DPS, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association said, "When safety concerns arise, they must be taken seriously and addressed with care. That means allowing time for a thorough investigation while ensuring due process is respected."

"Schools have an obligation to prevent and address sexual assault. Yet in Colorado, school personnel are alleged to have compelled the sexual assault of minor students by forcing them to engage in blatantly sexualized conduct in class," said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a statement concerning the investigation.

CBS Colorado was unable to reach Honka for comment.