Denver's waste, recycling service delayed 1 day next week due to forecasted cold and dangerous temps

Denver's trash, recycling and compost collection services will be delayed by one day next week due to the forecasted dangerous cold temperatures. CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists said an arctic front will sweep through Colorado Friday afternoon with dangerously cold air and accumulating snow lagging behind it for the holiday weekend. At least 96+ hours will be spent below freezing and two waves of snow are likely.

According to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Solid Waste Management Division will follow a holiday schedule next week and close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Crews had originally planned to work that day, Monday, Jan. 20.

DOTI waste services will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with all collections next week delayed by one day. DOTI said customers who have signed up for alerts will receive notice of the schedule change.

Trash, recycle and compost bins in the City and County of Denver. City and County of Denver

The cold temperatures will also impact Treecycle collections. DOTI will scale back on the manned Treecycle drop sites on Saturday, opening one drop site at the Central Platte Campus at 1271 West Bayaud Avenue. The Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off and all other drop-off locations will be closed this Saturday. Weekday Treecycle drop sites will be open through the end of the month. More info can be found at www.denvergov.org/Treecycle.