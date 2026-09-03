Denver's Sloans Lake to get $50M investment in popular neighborhood park

The City of Denver has committed $50 million to clean up Sloans Lake. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said crews will mitigate storm runoff that has collected at the bottom of the lake over the years.

City officials said some parts of the lake that should measure 12 feet deep are only four feet deep. That can lead to algae blooms and other issues with the health of the lake.

Sloans Lake

Johnston said the investment is about more than just the lake.

"We think there's nothing more important to do for the long-term health of this neighborhood than to support the long-term health of this lake," said Johnston.

Johnston's office said $5 million will come from the Vibrant Denver Bond, which was approved by voters. Another $5 million will come from the city's wastewater department. The rest will come from the Denver Urban Renewal Authority.

Sloans Lake CBS

Sloans Lake is located on the northwest side of Denver.

Denver Parks and Recreation is transforming the historic Boat House building into a 2,500 to 3,000-square-foot community and event space connected to the marina.