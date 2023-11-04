Denver's East High School clock gets adjustment for time change

The clock tower that looms above East High School and the Denver skyline got an adjustment on Saturday for the upcoming time change from daylight saving time back to Mountain Standard Time. Clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The clock tower at East High School in Denver. CBS

Crews climbed up to the clock to set the time back one hour. At its highest point, the tower is 162 feet high.

The local chapter of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors stopped by East High School to perform maintenance on the clock and manually set it back.

"Around 15 years ago the clock had stopped and probably hadn't run for about 10 years and so it was in a dilapidated state and needed a lot of serious restoration. Our club came in and restored everything and got it back to its original condition."

The clock at East High School in Denver is adjusted for the time change. CBS

The majority of the U.S. springs ahead in the spring, setting the clocks forward by one hour so that there's more light later in the day. Falling back to standard time leads to more light in the mornings.