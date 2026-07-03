Denver's Cherry Creek Arts Festival brings in hundreds of artists from around the world

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is celebrating its 35th year this weekend.

This is a competitive art festival that brings 265 artists from across the nation and internationally to Denver. More than three dozen of these artists are from Colorado, while 80 of these artists are brand new. This show brings about 149,000 people annually.

CBS

The art festival brings 34 years of experience, $4.6 million in annual artist sales, and 3,446 artist exhibitors over the last 34 years. During the festival, artists bring unique ideas using photography, painting, ceramic pieces, drawing, jewelry, and much more. There will also be music artists performing on the stage all weekend long.

If you are even interested in the pieces, you can buy them.

"We are making it accessible for all," said Tara Brickell, Executive Director, CherryArts. "Even if you don't come and buy the art piece, there's still a lot to see and do. We have interactive art activities. We have pop-up performances. We have something for everyone at the event."

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival CBS

The festival is scheduled for the whole weekend. The times and dates include:

Friday, July 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 4th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 5th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be closures in place during the festival. This will be on 2nd Avenue between Clayton and Adams. Use 1st Avenue to detour around the festival.