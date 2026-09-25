Denver's Bus Rapid Transit project completed on section of Colfax Avenue

After two years of construction along Colfax Avenue for the Bus Rapid Transit project in Denver, the Regional Transportation District will finally begin its bus operations on a section of Colfax this weekend.

RTD says that with construction completed from Broadway to Colorado, construction fencing and barrels will be removed to allow buses to operate in their designated bus-only lanes. This will remain in place until the full BRT service launches at the end of 2027. This will stretch all the way on East Colfax to I-225.

The Colorado State Capitol in the background of an arch for the Bus Rapid Transit on Colfax Avenue in Denver. CBS

RTD says riders of Routes 15/15L will board and deboard from the BRT's center station platforms, which will include new security cameras, lighting, public address systems, and emergency phones. Also:

Customers will continue to board and pay at the forward door but may exit from any door.

To expedite travel time, bike racks have been installed inside the buses, rather than at the front of the bus. Customers with bikes will board at the rear door to load their bikes onto racks inside the bus, then pay at the front of the bus. Click this link to learn more about how to board with bikes.

Another new feature to expedite service is near-level boarding at stations. For customers with accessibility needs, the bus will rise and a ramp will be deployed for ease of boarding.

Passenger vehicles will travel exclusively in the outer traffic lanes.

Left turns will only be permitted where there is a left-turn lane and arrow. As a safety feature, a curb median separates the eastbound and westbound travel lanes.

Buses are equipped with Transit Signal Priority technology, which coordinates with traffic signals to allow more efficient movement through intersections.

New two-hour parking zones along Colfax and on side streets will be free, but time-limited.

Pedestrians and cyclists should cross at designated crosswalks and bike crossings.

RTD will celebrate this milestone at the Carla Madison Recreation Center on Monday, Sept. 28, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of construction along that section of Colfax. This will be a good way to promote your local businesses along East Colfax.

RTD says this does not mean the entire BRT project is completed. This is scheduled to be done by the end of 2027. Once completed, the BRT project will go along East Colfax from Broadway to I-225.

The BRT completion is expected to be a welcome sight for some businesses along Colfax Avenue since they have been struggling with a lack of parking and accessibility. The city partnered with The Fax Partnership and Mile High United Way to distribute grants of up to $15,000 to some businesses who qualified for relief.