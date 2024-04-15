Denver's average last freeze is still weeks away

Denver's average last freeze is just over three weeks away. This may be hard to believe with our first 80 degree day in the books on Sunday, April 14th.

If you have been thinking about turning your sprinkler system on, wait. If you have already done so, cover any exposed pipes on nights we drop below freezing.

It is certainly too early for any gardening. Overnight lows are expected to hover near the freezing mark later this week.

Last year the final freeze occurred on April 23rd with an overnight low of 25 degrees. This was over a week ahead of schedule.

Mother Nature has a mind of her own, always keeping us on our toes. Gardeners had to wait until June 8th in 2007.

