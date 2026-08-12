Denver's Amache Prowers Memorial Park honors Native American community

Amache Prowers Memorial Park opened on Tuesday, recognizing an important part of Denver's history. The park is the first park in the city's 167-year history named after a Native American.

Amache Prowers Memorial Park CBS

There was a blessing of the park Tuesday morning during its opening.

"Amache Prowers. She is very vital to our people, knowing what she's done, and that's obvious with her name being given to this park," said Louis Keith Tallbull, Sr., with the Denver Native American Commission.

The opening of Amache Prowers Memorial Park in Denver. CBS

The park is located at 15891 East Bolling Drive in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.