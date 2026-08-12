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Denver's Amache Prowers Memorial Park honors Native American community

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Amache Prowers Memorial Park opened on Tuesday, recognizing an important part of Denver's history. The park is the first park in the city's 167-year history named after a Native American. 

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Amache Prowers Memorial Park CBS

There was a blessing of the park Tuesday morning during its opening. 

"Amache Prowers. She is very vital to our people, knowing what she's done, and that's obvious with her name being given to this park," said Louis Keith Tallbull, Sr., with the Denver Native American Commission.

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The opening of Amache Prowers Memorial Park in Denver. CBS

The park is located at 15891 East Bolling Drive in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. 

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