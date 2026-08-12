Denver's Amache Prowers Memorial Park honors Native American community
Amache Prowers Memorial Park opened on Tuesday, recognizing an important part of Denver's history. The park is the first park in the city's 167-year history named after a Native American.
There was a blessing of the park Tuesday morning during its opening.
"Amache Prowers. She is very vital to our people, knowing what she's done, and that's obvious with her name being given to this park," said Louis Keith Tallbull, Sr., with the Denver Native American Commission.
The park is located at 15891 East Bolling Drive in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.