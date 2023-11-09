Denver's AdventHealth Porter hospital reopens after closure for boiler system failure

AdventHealth Porter hospital in Denver reopened Thursday morning after being closed since Oct. 30 when the hospital experienced a boiler system failure and was left without hot water and heat. The hospital had initially set a reopening date of Nov. 6 but that was pushed back until Thursday due to certain regulatory steps.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over AdventHealth Porter on Thursday. CBS

With the reopening on Thursday, the hospital resumed emergent and acute inpatient services. The hospital isn't planning to resume elective surgical procedures until Nov. 13 and continue to ramp up through the holidays.

Earlier this month after the outage, patients were transported to appropriate nearby AdventHealth facilities in Littleton, Parker and Castle Rock depending on their medical needs. Only 15 patients were transferred back to Porter because the majority of those transferred out have already been discharged home, according to AdventHealth.

A closed sign hangs outside Porter hospital in Denver. CBS

The outage affected the AdventHeath Porter campus but excluded the medical office buildings at 850 and 950 E. Harvard as well as Porter Medical Plaza at 2535 S. Downing Street which remained open and operational.