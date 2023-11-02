Denver's AdventHealth Porter hospital won't reopen Nov. 6 after boiler system failure

AdventHealth Porter hospital in Denver won't reopen Monday, Nov. 6 as originally planned after the hospital experienced a boiler system failure earlier this week and was left without hot water and heat. The projected date of reopening is set for Nov. 9.

While the emergency replacement boiler arrived from Texas as scheduled on Wednesday morning and the installation process began, the hospital said some of the regulatory steps cannot be completed until the temporary boiler is fully operational.

A closed sign hangs outside Porter hospital in Denver. CBS

The adjusted target date to reopen the hospital for emergent and acute inpatient services is now Nov. 9. The hospital isn't planning to resume elective surgical procedures until Nov. 13.

Earlier this week after the outage, patients were transported to appropriate nearby AdventHealth facilities in Littleton, Parker and Castle Rock depending on their medical needs.

The hospital said the building operates on two boilers and the replacement boiler was actually ordered two weeks ago when one of the two boilers went out. The hospital said the recent cold snap forced the single boiler to give out, leaving the hospital with no working boilers. The boiler failure happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

The outage affected the AdventHeath Porter campus but excluded the medical office buildings at 850 and 950 E. Harvard as well as Porter Medical Plaza at 2535 S. Downing Street which remain open and operational.