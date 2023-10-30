Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver's Porter Hospital without hot water, heat due to boiler system failure

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver's Porter Hospital without hot water, heat due to boiler system failure
Denver's Porter Hospital without hot water, heat due to boiler system failure 00:23

Porter Hospital in Denver was without hot water and heat on Monday because of a boiler system failure. An emergency replacement boiler was en route from Texas and installation was planned as soon as possible, most likely Tuesday night. 

porter-hospital-closed.jpg
A closed sign hangs outside Porter Hospital in Denver.  CBS

The hospital was closed to all new patients during the boiler outage. Surgeries were rescheduled, all hospital services were suspended and the emergency department was closed. 

All procedures Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 1 are being rescheduled. Patients are being transported to appropriate nearby AdventHealth facilities in Littleton, Parker and Castle Rock depending on their medical needs. 

The hospital operates on two boilers and the replacement boiler was actually ordered two weeks ago when one of the two boilers went out. The hospital said the recent cold snap forced the single boiler to give out, leaving the hospital with no working boilers. The boiler failure happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday. 

The outage affected the AdventHeath Porter campus but excluded the medical office buildings at 850 and 950 E. Harvard as well as Porter Medical Plaza at 2535 S. Downing Street which remain open and operational. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 3:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.