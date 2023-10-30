Denver's Porter Hospital without hot water, heat due to boiler system failure

Porter Hospital in Denver was without hot water and heat on Monday because of a boiler system failure. An emergency replacement boiler was en route from Texas and installation was planned as soon as possible, most likely Tuesday night.

A closed sign hangs outside Porter Hospital in Denver. CBS

The hospital was closed to all new patients during the boiler outage. Surgeries were rescheduled, all hospital services were suspended and the emergency department was closed.

All procedures Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 1 are being rescheduled. Patients are being transported to appropriate nearby AdventHealth facilities in Littleton, Parker and Castle Rock depending on their medical needs.

The hospital operates on two boilers and the replacement boiler was actually ordered two weeks ago when one of the two boilers went out. The hospital said the recent cold snap forced the single boiler to give out, leaving the hospital with no working boilers. The boiler failure happened about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

The outage affected the AdventHeath Porter campus but excluded the medical office buildings at 850 and 950 E. Harvard as well as Porter Medical Plaza at 2535 S. Downing Street which remain open and operational.