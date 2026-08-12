Denver Zoo's Flock Party celebrates 130 years of conservation

Birds of a feather will flock to the 2026 Flock Party hosted by Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. This is the 7th year for this bold, flamingo-themed fundraiser. The all inclusive event includes curated small plates of food, craft cocktails, live music and up close animal experiences. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best flamingo-inspired outfits. This year the party will start earlier than it has in the past.

"We're kind of doing it later afternoon to early evening, which means a lot more animal experiences, so a lot more of our animals will be out. It's kind of the perfect mix between your regular zoo experience combined with that great adults-only music, food and drinks," said Jake Kubié, Director of Public Relations & Brand Communications at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.

Kubié brought one of the Zoo's animal experiences to CBS Colorado Mornings at 9 o'clock. Chaco visited the set. He is a 3-banded armadillo from South America. The 3-banded armadillo is smaller than the 9-banded armadillo that are native to the United States. Chaco will be among the animal experiences featured at Flock Party. The centerpiece of event is the flamingo walk, in which the Zoo's ambassador flamingos walk through the campus right along side the guests.

CBS

Flock Party is a fundraiser so ticket sales go to support zoo operations.

"Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance ...we're a nonprofit. So it will go to care for the 3,000 animals that we have under our care at the zoo, and then also all of our global wildlife conservation efforts in Africa, South America, here in Colorado, and in Asia," Kubié explained.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is celebrating 130 years of connecting people with wildlife and protecting species around the world.

LINK: For Tickets and Information for Flock Party

Flock Party is Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Denver Zoo campus. The event is for guests age 21 and older.