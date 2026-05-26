Denver Zoo says goodbye to beloved black rhino, Rudy

After a month of end-of-life care, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance bid farewell to its beloved black rhino, Rudy.

The 32-year-old rhinoceros has been struggling with age-related mobility challenges and chronic conditions, including Iron Overload Disorder. Zoo officials said his health has continued to decline, and he was humanely euthanized on Tuesday.

Rudisha, known as Rudy, came to the Denver Zoo in 2016 after the Oklahoma City Zoo retired him from a breeding recommendation program. He was one of the oldest black rhinos in human care, Denver Zoo animal care specialists said.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

"Over that time, his curious personality and strong connections with staff, volunteers and guests have made him an important part of the DZCA family and a fan-favorite among our community. Whether he was resting in the shade of his habitat, expertly shaping and styling his horn to his liking, playfully jogging alongside his care team or leaning in for scratches behind is soft rhino ears, Rudy shaped our community in immeasurable ways. Our campus will never feel quite the same without his calm and steady presence," the zoo shared in a press release.

The critically endangered species is native to eastern and central Africa. According to a study by animal nutrition scientists at Disney's Animal Kingdom, black rhinos under human care are predisposed to Iron Overload Disorder.

"Iron overload is an abnormal and chronic imbalance of iron metabolism with iron accumulation occurring over the course of years, saturating iron transport proteins and leading to organ damage and failure," the study explains. "BR can live many years with IOD and typically do not show overt signs of illness until late in disease progression, resulting in a shortened life span and reduced fecundity in this endangered species."

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

Denver Zoo officials said Rudy participated in numerous studies on improving the well-being and care of rhinos.

"Through those contributions, Rudy's legacy will continue far beyond Denver, helping advance the knowledge, veterinary care and wellbeing practices that support black rhinos in human care and conservation efforts around the world for years to come," zoo officials said.

The staff shared some of their favorite memories and photos of Rudy on the zoo's website.

They said, "his final chapter was filled with comfort, dignity, and love," and that he "passed peacefully, surrounded by those who loved and cared for him."