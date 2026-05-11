Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance celebrates birth of new Bongo

The Denver Zoo is celebrating its most recent addition, a bongo born last week.

They said the parents, Howard and Fern, welcomed the new female calf on May 3. Her birth is a step forward in preserving the species.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

"Because Eastern bongos are Critically Endangered, every birth is an important step for the future of the species, and we're thrilled to celebrate this special arrival," the zoo said.

Western Bongos are typically found in montane rainforests, and their markings help them hide in the forest shadows. The Eastern bongos are only found in mountain forests in central Kenya. Hunting and habitat loss have led to the species becoming critically endangered.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The zoo's new bongo calf is one of several recent additions. On Mother's Day, the zoo shared a post highlighting its baby orangutan, bighorn sheep, wallaby and more.

Zoo officials encouraged the community to drop by and visit the bongos and their newborn.