Denver Zoo closed Aug. 20-22 for maintenance and annual Flock Party

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance will be closed for three days this week for maintenance on Thursday and Friday and again on Saturday for the annual Flock Party.

According to the zoo, staff will be making improvements on Thursday and Friday to "enhance the experience for our guests and animals."

On Saturday, the zoo will be closed for the annual Flock Party benefit.

The zoo will reopen to the public on Sunday as it begins its 130th Summer Celebration. Timed tickets are available online.