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Denver Zoo closed Aug. 20-22 for maintenance and annual Flock Party

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance will be closed for three days this week for maintenance on Thursday and Friday and again on Saturday for the annual Flock Party. 

According to the zoo, staff will be making improvements on Thursday and Friday to "enhance the experience for our guests and animals."

On Saturday, the zoo will be closed for the annual Flock Party benefit. 

The zoo will reopen to the public on Sunday as it begins its 130th Summer Celebration. Timed tickets are available online

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