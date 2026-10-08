Denver will host an old style Oktoberfest: "Bringing a piece of Munich to Denver"

Denver will host a new Oktoberfest celebration at the National Western Center. The Bavarian Guild of Colorado and Wyoming is planning the celebration, and it's going to feel like a traditional German festival.

"It' basically the Munich Oktoberfest. We're taking a little piece of that and we're bringing it to Denver," said Chadwick Williams, founder and CEO of the Bavarian Guild of Colorado and Wyoming.

Octoberfest will feature a 110-foot tall Ferris Wheel, live music, Bavarian food and beer from Hofbräu Munich.

"This is about a lot more than beer and bratwurst, it's about making meaningful connections and building community," Williams explained.

Bavarian Guild of Colorado and Wyoming

This Oktoberfest celebration is a result of the City2City Munich-Denver Economic Partnership that Denver Mayor Mike Johnston signed two years ago with the mayor of Munich. The economic partnership encourages businesses to collaborate and expands direct foreign investment opportunities. The agreement has also led to cultural and education partnerships including an exchange program between symphony organizations and an aviation training collaboration. Oktoberfest is the latest collaboration born out of the economic agreement.

"It's an opportunity for us as Coloradans to really celebrate us...as our identity...our Colorado identity while also embracing German culture to our state," Williams said.

A delegation from Germany will be in Denver for the opening ceremony, which would also include a Native American blessing from Lakota elder Doug Good Feather and opening words from Governor Jared Polis. October 17 will be Salsa Night as a celebration of Colorado's Hispanic community. Festival goers will also be able to do a little shopping at the Artisan Market.

"I hope that people walk away with a new friend because it's about building new relationships. It's becoming reunited with your community. Everyone is welcome," Williams added.

LINK: Oktoberfest - The Denver Wiesn

Oktoberfest, The Denver Wiesn runs October 16-18 and October 22-25, 2026 at the National Western Center. Admission is free, but you will likely have to pay to park.