Denver police seeking white 2010 Toyota Corolla allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash

By
Austen Erblat
Police have issued a Medina Alert to try to locate a white Toyota Corolla that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Denver on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near South Federal Boulevard and West Kentucky Avenue in west Denver.

toyota-corolla-medina-alert.png
Denver Police Department

The specific car being sought is a white 2010 Corolla with Colorado license plate EDM-U42, according to Denver police. Investigators say the driver of the Corolla struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at the intersection, causing serious bodily injury. The driver then allegedly fled northbound on South Federal Boulevard.

Police say there will be slight to moderate damage to the front bumper.

