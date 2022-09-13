Denver Weather: Unusually hot September weather elevates fire danger

Occasionally gusty wind will combine with unusually hot temperatures to raise the fire danger along the Front Range on Tuesday.

The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will reach near 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon which is almost 10 degrees above normal for the middle of September. It will also stay completely dry while southeast winds gust as high as 30 mph.

It won't be windy enough to prompt a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger, but it will be breezy and warm enough to cause any fire to spread quickly.

It will also be hazy on Tuesday thanks to wildfire smoke coming mostly from Idaho and Oregon. The thickest smoke could be in the morning when it won't only be visible, but could be thick enough and low enough to smell in some areas.

Colorado's western slope will experience different weather on Tuesday including lots of clouds, cooler temperatures, and a chance for showers and thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon. That moisture will eventually reach Denver and the Front Range mainly late in the day on Wednesday. It will also be at least 10 degrees in the Denver metro area on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.