Denver Weather: Summer cold front set to bring the coolest day in weeks on Sunday

Summer cold front arrives tonight, plan on 70s and more thunderstorms for Sunday
Summer cold front arrives tonight, plan on 70s and more thunderstorms for Sunday

It has been nearly a month since Denver last experienced a day with high temperatures only in the mid 70s. That will happen on Sunday.

A cold front moving from Wyoming to Colorado on Saturday evening will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Sunday morning and afternoon high temperatures will not get higher than 75 degrees in most areas. The last time Denver stayed that cool was on July 7.

CBS

The western third of Colorado will stay significantly warmer with 90s again in the Grand Junction area and almost 90 degrees in the San Luis Valley. Therefore these areas are under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

CBS

There are no fire concerns at this time along the Front Range. Instead there is 40% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Sunday but no severe weather is expected.

The Denver metro area had no severe weather on Saturday but there was a brief tornado south of Monument and several funnel clouds spotted in El Paso County including around the Black Forest and the Air Force Academy.

There were also numerous reports of hail across the Colorado Springs area Saturday afternoon.

Reports of hail at least 1 inch in diameter in the Colorado Springs area on Saturday, Aug 5, 2023 CBS

The upcoming week will turn much drier in Colorado including the mountains where the chance for rain by Thursday is so small it has been excluded from the forecast.



First published on August 5, 2023 / 6:44 PM

