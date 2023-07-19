Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: Storm chances ramp back up, temperatures to cool off

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Not as hot with a chance of storms
Colorado weather: Not as hot with a chance of storms 02:41

Cooler weather returns today with daytime highs in the 80s thru Friday. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

The chance for showers and storms increases today and tomorrow. Today the main threat for severe weather will be the eastern plains with the main concerns being golf ball size hail and damaging wind. 

spc-day-1.png
CBS

Tomorrow the Denver metro area has a marginal risk of severe weather with a slight risk of severe weather in southeastern Colorado. Again, possible hazards include: wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter. 

spc-day-2.png
CBS

A ridge of high pressure will dry things out and warm things up for the weekend. Daytime highs in the 90s will return on Saturday. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.