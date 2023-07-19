Denver weather: Storm chances ramp back up, temperatures to cool off

Colorado weather: Not as hot with a chance of storms

Cooler weather returns today with daytime highs in the 80s thru Friday.

The chance for showers and storms increases today and tomorrow. Today the main threat for severe weather will be the eastern plains with the main concerns being golf ball size hail and damaging wind.

Tomorrow the Denver metro area has a marginal risk of severe weather with a slight risk of severe weather in southeastern Colorado. Again, possible hazards include: wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter.

A ridge of high pressure will dry things out and warm things up for the weekend. Daytime highs in the 90s will return on Saturday.

