Denver Weather: So far May is the first warmer than normal month since last October!

The average temperature in Denver through the first week in May was nearly 6 degrees above normal which is quite significant from a climate standpoint. In fact, Monday will be the eight consecutive day with a high temperature in the 70s along the Front Range.

The warmest so far this month was last Wednesday when Denver officially reached 79 degrees and many neighborhoods in the metro area were in the lower 80s.

All the daytime highs and overnight lows together create an average of 58.4 degrees so far in May which is 5.7 degrees above normal. The last month that was above normal in the Denver metro area was October 2022 or 7 months ago.

While the warmer than normal weather has been welcomed by many Colorado residents, it has caused issues such as very rapid snowmelt in the the mountains and isolated flooding concerns.

The second week of May is not looking as warm overall thanks to a storm system and associated cold front range set to arrive in Colorado on Wednesday. Before the front arrives, it will stay warm with Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins possibly reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Then a gradual cooling trend will start Wednesday with high temperatures possibly staying in the 50s on Thursday. A good chance for showers, thunderstorms, and isolated severe storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday as well. As this time, the greater threat appears to be Wednesday when hail up to 1 inch in diameter, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and even an isolated weak tornado will be possible.

Than a smaller chance for afternoon and/or evening showers and thunderstorms should develop for Friday, Saturday, and Mother's Day coming up on Sunday.