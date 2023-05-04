Denver Weather: Showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday, mostly dry for Cinco de Mayo

Extra moisture in the atmosphere on Thursday will fuel showers and a few thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and early evening.

The best chance for rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will develop after 12 p.m. and will continue through about 8 p.m.

The mountains will get a combination of rain and snow on Thursday with the snow level mainly above 10,000 feet. A couple inches of snow may accumulate on the higher mountain passes like Loveland Pass, Berthoud Pass, and Vail Pass.

Although thunder is possible anywhere in the state, any thunderstorms that develop in most areas will not be severe including in the Denver metro area.

Meanwhile on the Eastern Plains, there is a "marginal" threat for severe weather which is level 1 of out 5. Areas east of Fort Collins, Limon, and La Junta could experience hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph. These areas are shaded in green on the map below.

A much smaller chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop late on Friday for Cinco de Mayo. The chance for rain in the Denver metro area is only 10%.