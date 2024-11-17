Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: Seasonal temperatures Sunday before next cold front

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Mostly sunny Sunday before unsettled weather returns
Colorado weather: Mostly sunny Sunday before unsettled weather returns 02:35

Sunday will be mostly sunny with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. The sunshine will stick around Monday with rain showers possible east of Limon and snow possible in the mountains. For the start of the work week, the wind will pick up ahead of the second storm system, which is set to arrive on Tuesday. Tuesday a cold front will push through dropping temperatures below normal into the 30s. The storm system will bring scattered snow showers to the front range. At this point, it looks like little to no accumulation for Denver with possibly an inch over the Palmer Divide and east through Limon. In the mountains, snow totals will be between 1 to 5 inches.

gfs-state-snow.png
CBS

Wednesday will be a transition day as the storm moves out. It will stay windy and cool with temperatures in the 40s. By Thursday, Friday, and next weekend we will see above normal temperatures with daytime highs reaching into the low 60s. 

extended-am.png
d CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.