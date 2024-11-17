Denver weather: Seasonal temperatures Sunday before next cold front

Sunday will be mostly sunny with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. The sunshine will stick around Monday with rain showers possible east of Limon and snow possible in the mountains. For the start of the work week, the wind will pick up ahead of the second storm system, which is set to arrive on Tuesday. Tuesday a cold front will push through dropping temperatures below normal into the 30s. The storm system will bring scattered snow showers to the front range. At this point, it looks like little to no accumulation for Denver with possibly an inch over the Palmer Divide and east through Limon. In the mountains, snow totals will be between 1 to 5 inches.

CBS

Wednesday will be a transition day as the storm moves out. It will stay windy and cool with temperatures in the 40s. By Thursday, Friday, and next weekend we will see above normal temperatures with daytime highs reaching into the low 60s.