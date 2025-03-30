Denver weather: Rainiest day in 5 months

Cooler across Colorado Sunday with the chance for scattered showers

We picked up record rainfall at DIA on Saturday reaching 0.96 inches making Saturday officially the wettest day in Denver in nearly 5 months.

Sunday will start with fog followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and a 30% chance for rain/snow showers mostly along the Palmer Divide late in the day. Temperatures will be cooler for the second half of the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 40s and low 50s this is about 10 degrees below normal for the last weekend of March.

The start of the work week will be the warmest day of the week with daytime highs in the low 60s. With the warm, dry conditions a Red Flag Warning has been posted for wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour for portions of southern Colorado.

Our next storm system arrives on Tuesday, bringing snow to the mountains and possibly the plains. A Winter Storm Watch is in place Monday evening through Tuesday night with between 6 and 18 inches of accumulation possible for places like Rabbit Ears Pass coupled with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour making for difficult travel. Unsettled continues through the end of the week with a chance for rain showers for Opening Day at Coors Field on Friday. By next weekend, there's a chance for a decent amount of snow across Colorado along with cooler temperatures.