Denver Weather: One more round of rain, snow, and wind arrives Thursday evening

A cold front moving into Colorado late Thursday will cause a combination of rain, snow, and gusty wind starting late in the day. Up to 1 inch of slush is possible in Denver.

Before the cold front arrives, Thursday will be windy and warmer with high temperatures well into the 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The moisture should reach areas near the Wyoming state line after 3 p.m. The precipitation will then move south toward the Denver metro area and most areas will have rain no later than 8 p.m.

Although temperatures will be chilly during the evening hours and a northerly wind gusting up to 50 mph will make it feel even cooler, the precipitation is expected to stay rain below 6,500 feet as late as midnight. Then a brief period of snow is expected in the metro area by moisture will be limited by that time and no more than 1 inch of slush is possible on the grass in the Denver metro area before sunrise on Friday.

Heavier snow and more significant travel impacts are expected in the mountains Thursday night. The I-70 corridor between Genesee and Vail Pass is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for 3-8 inches of snow. in addition, the combination of snow and wind could cause snow squalls anywhere within the advisory area.

Denver and the Front Range will be mostly dry by sunrise on Friday but clouds will be around throughout the day and temperatures will stay cooler than normal. Then beautiful weather settles in for the weekend!