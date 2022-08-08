Denver Weather: Officially no rain on Sunday even after parts of the city flooded

The northeast side of Denver plus cities like Aurora, Broomfield, and Evergreen had more than inch of rain on Sunday. Other areas completely missed out including at the airport where the official rain gauge for Denver is located.

CBS

Thunderstorms that were in the forecast for Sunday originally developed near Fort Collins and Loveland before 5 p.m. Those storms merged with other storms moving east from Jefferson County and grew into a large area of extremely intense rain that moved over the northeast side of the metro area. Between 6-7 p.m., over an inch of rain had fallen along the I-70 construction zone between I-25 and Pena Boulevard causing significant flooding.

The heavy rain was over for most of the metro area by 8 p.m. but several streets in the City Park area remained flooded for several more hours.

Flooding at 16th and Franklin in City Park West on Sunday, August 7. Emily Eelman

Remarkably, the official rain total for Denver on Sunday was just a "trace" meaning there was not enough rain to be measured. That happens sometimes in a large city like Denver especially when the rain gauge is located far from the center of town. Denver's gauge has been located at DIA since it moved from the old Stapleton airport in the 1990s.

CBS

Looking forward, the next chance for any significant rain in the metro area should wait until at least Saturday and perhaps not until Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy rain so the potential for flash flooding will increase again. Until then, a few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Friday.