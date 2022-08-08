Colorado Weather: Flooding rains drench the Front Range, Flood I-70 in Denver

Cars get stuck on I-70 in Denver after tunnel floods

Cooler temperatures, higher dewpoints and increased monsoon flow all added up to produce heavy thunderstorms across the Front Range Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts in some areas reached 1 to 2 inches.

Storms produced areas of street flooding from Longmont south into Denver and surrounding suburbs such as Commerce City and Aurora. This prompted flash flood warnings to be issued as a few streets and highways were covered with water. Parts of I-25 looked like a river with overflow of water from slow moving thunderstorms.

Streets were flooded near Denver City Park along with a report of wind blowing over a tree on a car. With egg size hail reported near Westminster.

I- 70 was closed near Northfield because of flooding on the highway. The closure was lifted before 10 p.m.