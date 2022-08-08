Colorado Weather: Flooding rains drench the Front Range, Flood I-70 in Denver
Cooler temperatures, higher dewpoints and increased monsoon flow all added up to produce heavy thunderstorms across the Front Range Sunday afternoon and evening.
Rainfall amounts in some areas reached 1 to 2 inches.
Storms produced areas of street flooding from Longmont south into Denver and surrounding suburbs such as Commerce City and Aurora. This prompted flash flood warnings to be issued as a few streets and highways were covered with water. Parts of I-25 looked like a river with overflow of water from slow moving thunderstorms.
Streets were flooded near Denver City Park along with a report of wind blowing over a tree on a car. With egg size hail reported near Westminster.
I- 70 was closed near Northfield because of flooding on the highway. The closure was lifted before 10 p.m.
