Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Flooding rains drench the Front Range, Flood I-70 in Denver

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cars get stuck on I-70 in Denver after tunnel floods
Cars get stuck on I-70 in Denver after tunnel floods 03:09

Cooler temperatures, higher dewpoints and increased monsoon flow all added up to produce heavy thunderstorms across the Front Range Sunday afternoon and evening.

kcnc-weather4.png
Credit: CBS4

Rainfall amounts in some areas reached 1 to 2 inches. 

kcnc-weather2.png
Credit: CBS4

Storms produced areas of street flooding from Longmont south into Denver and surrounding suburbs such as Commerce City and Aurora. This prompted flash flood warnings to be issued as a few streets and highways were covered with water. Parts of I-25 looked like a river with overflow of water from slow moving thunderstorms.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Streets were flooded near Denver City Park along with a report of wind blowing over a tree on a car. With egg size hail reported near Westminster.

I- 70 was closed near Northfield because of flooding on the highway. The closure was lifted before 10 p.m.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 9:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.