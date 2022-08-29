Denver Weather: This month is on track to be one of the hottest in history on the Front Range

With three days to go, it is all but certain this month will land on the Top 5 list of warmest Augusts on record in Denver.

After officially reaching 90 degrees in Denver on Saturday and 92 degrees on Sunday, the average temperature so far this month including high and low temperatures in the city is 76.2 degrees.

That means if the month were to end now, this August would displace a tie for third place and be just 0.8 degrees shy of the warmest August on record.

CBS

Of the 28 days completed this month, just nine of them have included a below normal high temperatures compared to 18 days that have been warmer than normal. The warmest day this month and this summer was on August 5 when Denver officially reached 101 degrees.

CBS

Regardless where this month ultimately lands on the list, it will certainly be another warmer than normal month and comes after the second warmest July on record just a month ago.

CBS

A weak summer cold front that arrived early Monday morning will likely keep temperatures below 90 degrees to start the week. But with 90s returning for Tuesday and Wednesday, it's very likely August 2022 in Denver makes the record books.