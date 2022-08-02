Watch CBS News
July 2022 was the second hottest July on record in Denver

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

It was a July for the record books with more than 75% of the days last month reaching above normal. July 2022 has now been officially declared the second hottest on record over 150 years.

Last month ended on Sunday with an average temperature of 78.0 degrees which was warm enough to displace July 1934 for second place on the list of hottest July's in Denver. The warmest July on record remains from 2012 which was also the warmest year on record in Colorado.

There were three days ion July 2022 with triple digit heat in Denver. The hottest day of the month was on July 10 when the official thermometer for the city at the airport reached 101 degrees. There were only seven days with below normal temperatures.

So far August has been a continuation of July with Denver officially reaching 98 degrees on Monday. Temperatures are expected to to stay in the 90s through the first week of the month. Then there are signals temperature could trend cooler for at least he second week of the month. The August temperature outlook from NOAA shows normal to below normal temperatures are expected for most of August.

There is also the potential for August to end wetter than normal for much of the state.

July finished more than an inch below normal with rainfall in Denver.

The best chance for rain along the Front Range for the foreseeable future will be this upcoming weekend with at least a 50% chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

