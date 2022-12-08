Watch CBS News
Denver Weather: Gusty winds drive up fire danger as Marshall Fire anniversary approaches

By Ashton Altieri

Wind drives up fire danger, mountain snow finally ends
Wind drives up fire danger, mountain snow finally ends 01:54

Fire danger will be elevated along the Front Range on Thursday and parts of Colorado are under a Red Flag Warning.

Wind gusts in the Denver metro area will reach up to 40 mph along and east of I-25 while the west side of town could experience gusts over 50 mph especially near the base of the foothills.

The gusts on Thursday will be less serious compared to the gusts experienced on December 30, 2021 when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes and buildings in Boulder County. Maximum gusts that day exceeded 100 mph. But it's still a reminder that dry and windy weather even in December can cause significant fire danger in Colorado.

The overall fire danger will be higher in southern Colorado thanks to warmer temperatures around Colorado Springs and Pueblo compared to Denver and Boulder. A Red Flag Warning has been issued through 5 p.m. for the I-25 corridor south of Monument Hill and the Highway 50 corridor from Pueblo to Lamar.

Looking ahead to Friday, lighter wind will result in a much quieter weather day. The next big thing with Colorado will arrive Sunday night into Monday with snow returning to the mountains. Denver and the Front Range may also get a couple of inches of snow early next week.

