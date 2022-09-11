Coldest night since early June expected as clouds clear out in Denver

After several days with record highs close to 100 degrees this week in Denver we got a much needed break from Mother Nature to start the weekend. A cold front stuck against the mountains kept eastern Colorado in the 40s and 50s Saturday with occasional light rain, drizzle and mist.

As the sky starts to clear after midnight we'll see temperatures drop to some of the coldest readings since early June. The last time Denver had an official low in the 30s was on June 1 when we dropped to 39 degrees. We could drop to 39 at the airport again tonight as long as nothing slows down the clearing we anticipate.

If you will be out and about early Sunday morning we could see some areas of fog develop, especially in river valleys on the plains. Any fog that develops should burn off by 10 on Sunday morning.

Sunday is going to be a stunning day statewide with plenty of sunshine and temperatures close to where they should be for this time of the year. Most of the state will be in the 70s expect for the western slope where we'll see widespread 80s.

The cooler weather will come to an end starting Monday as high pressure builds back into the state. It will bring another stretch of above normal temperatures with a lot of 80s and 90s coming back into the picture. While it will be very warm, we are not expecting to see upper 90s and low 100s this time.