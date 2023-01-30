Denver Weather: Dangerously cold temperatures through Tuesday morning with more light snow

Frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with occasional snow for many areas.

After officially dropping to -5 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the official low temperature on Monday morning was -10 degrees which tied the record for January 30 set in 1985.

Monday afternoon won't be much warmer with high temperatures stuck in the single digits in many areas and only in the teens for others. The mountains will not be as cold especially south of Interstate 70.

Regardless of the air temperature, wind chill temperatures will stay in the dangerous category for the Eastern Plains and most of the Interstate 25 urban corridor including Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. A Wind Chilly Advisory starts at 9 p.m. Monday and continues through 8 a.m. Tuesday for wind chills as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in less than than 30 minutes when wind chills are that low.

In terms of snow, most mountain areas in Colorado are under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory through Monday afternoon. Snow will gradually end in the high country Monday night and most mountain areas will be dry on Tuesday.

For Denver and the Front Range, the highest accumulation through Monday evening will be in northern Colorado where a band of snow was parked for several hours Monday morning. Therefore up to 5 inches of snow is possible around Estes Park, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley. Elsewhere including around Denver and Boulder any accumulation is expected to be under 3 inches and mainly under 1 inch.

Sunshine will finally return to most of Colorado on Tuesday and after another extremely cold morning, temperatures will reach in the 30s in most areas in the afternoon. Then a gradual warming trend will continue through the rest of the week. At this time, the next chance for snow in the Denver metro area after Monday night waits until next Tuesday (Feb 7).