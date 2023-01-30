Watch CBS News
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Dangerous cold with more light snow through Tuesday morning
Dangerous cold with more light snow through Tuesday morning 02:27

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. 

The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:

UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AM
AIR CARE COLORADO: Closed Today
ASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AM
AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hour
AXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hours
BENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote Learning
CANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hour
DENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AM
ELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hours
ESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
HUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AM
JEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
LOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed Today
MULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AM
ST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hours
STEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hour
VANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus only

See the full closings list.

