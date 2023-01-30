Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students.
The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:
|UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AM
|AIR CARE COLORADO: Closed Today
|ASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AM
|AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hour
|AXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hours
|BENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote Learning
|CANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hour
|DENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AM
|ELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hours
|ESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
|HUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AM
|JEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours
|LOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed Today
|MULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AM
|ST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hours
|STEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hour
|VANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus only
See the full closings list.
