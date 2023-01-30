Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Dangerous cold with more light snow through Tuesday morning

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students.

The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:

UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AM AIR CARE COLORADO: Closed Today ASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AM AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hour AXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hours BENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote Learning CANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hour DENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AM ELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hours ESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours HUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AM JEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours LOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed Today MULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AM ST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hours STEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hour VANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus only

See the full closings list.