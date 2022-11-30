Watch CBS News
Denver Weather: Coldest morning in eight months for the Front Range

By Ashton Altieri

Frigid morning, thawing in the afternoon
The combination of clear skies, light wind, and fresh snow caused temperatures to plummet near zero Wednesday morning. Denver officially dropped to 4 degrees which was the coldest temperature in the city since March 11, 2022.

Many mountain valleys were even colder with Gunnison reaching -11 degrees and Crested Butte reached -12 degrees.

Temperatures will eventually be able to reach into the 30s along the Front Range Wednesday afternoon which is still far below normal for the final day of November. The reason for the chill later in the day is an inversion. That occurs when temperatures above the ground are warmer than temperatures along the ground which is opposite of normal. The warmer air aloft will likely trap pollution on Wednesday and therefore visibility will be poor and Denver's infamous brown cloud may be visible for one of the first time's this season. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has also restricted the use of wood burning fireplaces.

Warmer weather and better visibility returns on Thursday before another cold front on Friday brings wind almost statewide and more snow to the mountains starting Thursday night.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:54 AM

