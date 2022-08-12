Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Weather: Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Intense heat continues through the weekend
Intense heat continues through the weekend 02:13

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.

The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.

record-temperature-warm.png
CBS

For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out of the forecast but a slight chance may have to be added later. The chance for afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms on Sunday is considerably better than Saturday but the chance remains under 50%.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

Until Sunday afternoon, thunderstorms in Colorado should be limited to the higher foothills and in the mountains where there is a 30-50% chance for rain. The thunderstorms will try to move off the higher terrain and into the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Friday and Saturday afternoon but should be mostly unsuccessful.

co-futurecast-ashton.png
CBS

Then a significant change will occur above Colorado early next week with the main flow in the atmosphere shifting to the southwest. That means a large increase in summer monsoon moisture streaming into the state including for Denver the Front Range. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, not as warm, and likely wet at times.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.