Denver Weather: Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.

The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.

For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out of the forecast but a slight chance may have to be added later. The chance for afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms on Sunday is considerably better than Saturday but the chance remains under 50%.

Until Sunday afternoon, thunderstorms in Colorado should be limited to the higher foothills and in the mountains where there is a 30-50% chance for rain. The thunderstorms will try to move off the higher terrain and into the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Friday and Saturday afternoon but should be mostly unsuccessful.

Then a significant change will occur above Colorado early next week with the main flow in the atmosphere shifting to the southwest. That means a large increase in summer monsoon moisture streaming into the state including for Denver the Front Range. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, not as warm, and likely wet at times.