Denver Weather: Another round of showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon

Similar to Wednesday, many neighborhoods along the Front Range will experience at least a brief shower Thursday afternoon.

The best opportunity for rain should be slightly earlier on Thursday with most of the showers arriving after 1 p.m. and before 5 p.m.

The mountains will have rain much earlier in the day and some late summer snow is expected over the highest peaks in Colorado (generally above 13,000 feet). Snow is not expected at pass level or along any mountain roads that haven't already closed for the season.

CBS

Farther east, a few thunderstorms mainly east of Limon could be strong enough in the evening on Thursday to produce small hail. Any hail should not be large enough to produce significant, widespread damage.

Drier air will move back into Colorado on Friday causing the chance for rain to drop dramatically. The weekend should be completely dry for Denver and the Front Range while the mountains will have a relatively small chance for rain on Saturday.