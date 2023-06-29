Denver Weather: After the longest stretch without rain in months, thunderstorms return on Thursday

The last six days have been dry in the Denver metro area which is longest stretch since late March. That streak is about to end as thunderstorms make a comeback. Some thunderstorms in the afternoon and/or evening could be severe and therefore Thursday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

The greatest concern is large hail that could be at least the size of golf balls in some areas. Beyond the hail threat, other hazards including damaging wind, very heavy rain, and even a weak tornado are possible. Areas east of I-25 have a "slight" risk for severe weather which is 2 on a scale that goes from 1 to 5. The scale rarely goes higher than 3 in Colorado.

Locations west of I-25 have a "marginal" threat for severe weather which is lower overall but a few storms could still be severe for the western half of the urban corridor.

CBS

There were numerous thunderstorms in northeast Colorado Wednesday night that produced hail up to at least the size of tennis balls. Hail on Thursday afternoon or evening should not that large but could be the size of golf balls.

CBS

Looking ahead to Friday, the threat for severe weather including damaging hail will be lower but the overall chance for rain is higher. Most areas will get at least a few showers and mostly non-severe thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will also be on the cool side for the end of June with mid 70s for high temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Thursday and upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Friday.

Overall drier weather will return for most of the extended holiday weekend but the chance for rain on the Fourth of July will climb back up to 40%.